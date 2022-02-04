Martingale Asset Management L P Has $4.29 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 575.7% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $181.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

