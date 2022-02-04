Martingale Asset Management L P Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,204,000 after purchasing an additional 334,739 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE SHW opened at $287.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.