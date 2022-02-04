Martingale Asset Management L P Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $451.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $470.02. The company has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $440.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.19.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.15.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

