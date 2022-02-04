Martingale Asset Management L P Has $6 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,330 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 6.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 787.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 59.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $1,141,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DG opened at $205.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.85 and a 200-day moving average of $222.76. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

