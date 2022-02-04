Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of Enstar Group worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,152,000 after buying an additional 19,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Enstar Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,577 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in Enstar Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 690,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enstar Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 573,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESGR opened at $264.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.86. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $203.21 and a 12-month high of $270.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $202.94 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

