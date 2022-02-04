Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,210,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $8,950,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 410,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,067,000 after acquiring an additional 24,981 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 35,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 419,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,735,000 after acquiring an additional 23,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $78.50 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average is $82.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

