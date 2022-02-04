Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 117.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. FMR LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 16,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $146.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.01 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.09.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $690,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $76,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

