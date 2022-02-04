Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $88.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

