Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of Science Applications International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Science Applications International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

SAIC opened at $83.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.93. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

