Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 12,860 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,892. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BPMC. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.58.

BPMC opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day moving average is $96.17. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.