Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 13,701 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.12% of Plexus worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 25.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,594,000 after purchasing an additional 448,141 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 671.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,327 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth $6,582,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 8.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLXS opened at $79.01 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.76.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.46.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,674 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $245,954.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,807 shares of company stock worth $838,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

