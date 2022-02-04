Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 15,702 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,246 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.14% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 72.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTLF opened at $49.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.16.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

