Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 15,810 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,810 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.10% of Integer worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,730,000 after acquiring an additional 178,900 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Integer by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,380,000 after purchasing an additional 120,448 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Integer by 2,199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 125,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 9.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,624,000 after buying an additional 92,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 61.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,663,000 after buying an additional 91,795 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $77.99 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

