Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 20,240 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 813.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

NYSE OVV opened at $40.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.