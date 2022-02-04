Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 88,677 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,677 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.18% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALEX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE ALEX opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

