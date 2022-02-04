Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.17% of MSA Safety worth $9,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,039,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,288,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,846,000 after buying an additional 79,506 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,367,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,337,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $136.23 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $129.46 and a one year high of $172.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.53 and its 200 day moving average is $151.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $785,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

