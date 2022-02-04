Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,041 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.12% of Umpqua worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UMPQ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 189.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 531,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 140,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Umpqua stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $22.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

