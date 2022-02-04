Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583,921 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.23% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

