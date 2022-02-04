Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 32,764 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 32,764 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $390.83 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.05 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $401.20 and a 200-day moving average of $415.36.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.50.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

