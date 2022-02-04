Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 65,452 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 65,452 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Seagen were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Seagen by 21.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Seagen by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 81.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $135.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.37. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $199.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $6,756,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $1,071,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,507 shares of company stock worth $61,543,070 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

