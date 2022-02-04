Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 91.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 559,506 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 6.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 137,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 63.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 35,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $109.70 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,776 shares of company stock worth $7,176,171 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

