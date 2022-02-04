Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.25.

MRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Martinrea International news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 3,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, with a total value of C$32,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,686,560. Also, insider Llc Tmre Investors bought 737,900 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,379,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,798,800 shares in the company, valued at C$107,988,000. Insiders have purchased a total of 748,700 shares of company stock worth $7,497,305 over the last ninety days.

TSE MRE opened at C$10.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$818.14 million and a PE ratio of 9.03. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$9.59 and a 52-week high of C$15.55.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$848.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$897.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

