Mask Network Price Reaches $6.43 on Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for $6.43 or 0.00015858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a total market cap of $187.19 million and $34.93 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00042142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00111080 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

