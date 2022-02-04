MASQ (MASQ) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. MASQ has a total market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $98,567.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00049497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.04 or 0.07158464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00053337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,447.04 or 0.99829443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00052011 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006593 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,860,478 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

