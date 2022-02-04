Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 8,133 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 1.43% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 73,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 21,202 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $675,000. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000.

NYSEARCA JCPB opened at $52.94 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.96.

