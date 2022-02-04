Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 55.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 194.4% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $391,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBMC opened at $82.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.14. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $78.79 and a one year high of $97.69.

