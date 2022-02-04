Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.02 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $178.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.81 and its 200-day moving average is $196.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.57 and a 52 week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.