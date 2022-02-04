Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,650.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12,104.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,764,000 after purchasing an additional 290,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,144,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,506,000 after purchasing an additional 216,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $103.81 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $80.02 and a one year high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.10 and a 200 day moving average of $97.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

