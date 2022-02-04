Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,987,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,480,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,160,000 after acquiring an additional 452,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEL stock opened at $145.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $123.31 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

