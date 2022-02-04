Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,682 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,764 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,376 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61.

