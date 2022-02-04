Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,034 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,088 shares of company stock worth $2,090,456 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

NYSE:F opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

