Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,961 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.16.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $200.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

