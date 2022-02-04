Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $85.26

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $85.26 and traded as low as $84.38. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $84.52, with a volume of 7,737,532 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average of $85.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLB. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 35,528.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,834,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,303,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,567,000 after acquiring an additional 553,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,798,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,928,000 after acquiring an additional 353,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,594,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,263,000 after acquiring an additional 344,708 shares during the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

