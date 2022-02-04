Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) Increases Dividend to GBX 1 Per Share

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) announced a dividend on Friday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Maven Income and Growth VCT 5’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:MIG5 remained flat at $GBX 36 ($0.48) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,776. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 35.75. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a 12-month low of GBX 32 ($0.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 37.40 ($0.50). The company has a market cap of £63.49 million and a PE ratio of 5.54.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 5

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in growth capital investment. It investments in shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and AiM/PLUS companies which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

