Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.04

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.04 and last traded at C$5.17, with a volume of 120372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.49.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$754.02 million and a PE ratio of 23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.86.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 21.03%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

