MAX Exchange Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $859,716.78 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $859,716.78 and $55,494.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000911 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,547.70 or 1.00025804 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00076712 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.12 or 0.00253078 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00163564 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.00328274 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007488 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001169 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

