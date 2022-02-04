Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 20,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 28,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Mayne Pharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.

