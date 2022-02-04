Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. Mizuho raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.