MedicCoin (MEDIC) Achieves Market Cap of $45,244.10

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 106.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 107.5% against the US dollar. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $45,244.10 and $3.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00028078 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

