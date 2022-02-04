MediShares (MDS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $67,209.00

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $67,209.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00042419 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00110939 BTC.

About MediShares

MDS is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

