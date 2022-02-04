Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 22,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 281,297 shares.The stock last traded at $170.54 and had previously closed at $169.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.91 and its 200-day moving average is $194.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $712,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total transaction of $3,108,904.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 4.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

