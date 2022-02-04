MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) PT Raised to C$25.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MEGEF. Scotiabank increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. CIBC increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $12.00. 92,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

