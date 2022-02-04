Megacoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $215,015.42 and approximately $9.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.43 or 0.00290134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012457 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001079 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,845,217 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

