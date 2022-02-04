Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 2,110 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Xylem by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 125.3% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 14.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 32.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.30.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $91.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.67 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.