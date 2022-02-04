Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 139,252 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $25,376,000. Force Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,291,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 133,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.32.

MCHP stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.33.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

