Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $5,575,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $237,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 14.7% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.64.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

