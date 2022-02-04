Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 46,980 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after buying an additional 1,189,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,116,000 after purchasing an additional 410,574 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Stryker by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,851,000 after purchasing an additional 290,548 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $250.76 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.18 and a 200-day moving average of $264.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

