Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 107,724 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in General Electric by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of GE opened at $98.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day moving average is $101.19. The company has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.14%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

