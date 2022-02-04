Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,377 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MPC opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $78.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

