Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,881,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,616 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.27% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $111,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.74. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

